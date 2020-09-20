e-paper
Home / India News / 'I am also a farmer': What Rajnath Singh said on Rajya Sabha ruckus

‘I am also a farmer’: What Rajnath Singh said on Rajya Sabha ruckus

I am also a farmer. I can’t believe in my life that the government will do something which will harm the farmers, Rajnath Singh said slamming the Opposition

Sep 20, 2020
Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
I am hurt, says Union defence minister Rajnath Singh commenting on the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday(ANI)
         

Condemning the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha during the debates on farm bills on Sunday, Union minister Rajnath Singh said whatever happened in the Upper House of Parliament is shameful.

Here is what the defence minister said:

* Discussions were on about two Bills in the Rajya Sabha. What happened in the Rajya Sabha was sad, shameful

* While the ruling party is responsible for the smooth functioning of Parliament, the Opposition is also responsible. This is not what democracy is

* This two Bills are historic for both farmers and the agriculture. Farmers will naturally earn more. But farmers are being misled to believe that MSPs will end. In reality, farmers will be able to sell their products wherever they want.

Also Read | Defence minister Rajnath Singh says ruckus in Rajya Sabha taints the image of Parliament in front of the entire nation

* The entire country saw what happened to the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Something like this never happened in the Lok Sabha, not in the Rajya Sabha either. This happening in Rajya Sabha is an even bigger matter. We call it the House of Elders

* I am also a farmer. I can’t believe in my life that the government will do something which will harm the farmers.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the upper house of Parliament amid protests from the Opposition in Parliament, and farmers in several parts of the country.

