‘I bow to martyrs’: Arvind Kejriwal tweets wishes on Independence Day

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 07:41 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wished the country on the occasion of 74th Independence Day on Saturday. Kejriwal posted his wishes on Twitter where he paid tributes to the martyrs.

“I bow to those martyrs whose sacrifice made it possible for us to breathe in free atmosphere. I wish all the countrymen Happy Independence Day,” tweeted Kejriwal.

He tweeted moments before Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. This is PM Modi’s second speech of the second term in office.

PM Modi will proceed to the Lahore Gate of Red Fort where he will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He will then address the nation.

The Independence Day function at Red Fort this year will be relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by Covid-19.

Compared to the past years, only about 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants will be able to witness the Prime Minister’s speech.

Multi-layered security arrangements and measures to ensure social distancing are in place for the -19.

A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation.

Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock, according to the police.

There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms, the police further said.