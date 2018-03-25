 IAF, army to probe para-commando’s death during free fall jump from aircraft in Agra | india news | Hindustan Times
IAF, army to probe para-commando’s death during free fall jump from aircraft in Agra

Lance naik Sunil Kumar, 27, suffered head injuries after his parachute failed to open when he jumped from an aircraft during a training exercise in Agra.

india Updated: Mar 25, 2018 13:59 IST
HT Correspondent
The body of Lance Naik Sunil Kumar was brought to the military hospital in Agra for a postmortem.
The body of Lance Naik Sunil Kumar was brought to the military hospital in Agra for a postmortem. (Pratham Gokhale/HT File Photo/Representative image)

A joint court of inquiry has been ordered by the air force and the army into the death of a para-commando who was killed while jumping from an aircraft during a training exercise in Agra on March 23.

Lance naik Sunil Kumar, posted at 1 Para (special forces) base in Himachal Pradesh’s Nahan, suffered head injuries after his parachute allegedly failed to open.

“The deceased commando was an expert at free-fall para jumps and had more than 60 such jumps to his credit,” army spokesperson wing commander Arvind Sinha said, adding the probe would ascertain the cause of death.

1 Para specialises in mountain warfare and Kumar was at the Malpura dropping zone on the outskirts of Agra for a three-week refresher course.

The 27-year-old was rushed to the military hospital where he was declared brought dead, Sinha said.

The post mortem examination said a head injury caused by a fall from a height proved fatal for the soldier, Malpura police station in-charge Agra Ramesh Bhardwaj said.

Kumar is survived by his wife and a son.

Paratroopers routinely practice skydiving from air force’s AN-32 cargo aircraft at Malpura. Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who holds an honorary position with the Territorial Army, too, has used this facility.

