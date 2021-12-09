IAF officer killed in crash hoped to see his father who is on life support

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Junior warrant officer Arakkal Pradeep Kumar (37), one of the 13 who lost their lives when the Mi 17 chopper went off the radar and crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, hoped to come back home in Thrissur this weekend to see his ailing father.

Pradeep Kumar’s father AV Radhakrishnan had taken ill and had been on the ventilator for the last five days. In his last phone call on Wednesday, Kumar promised his mother that he will be home soon. It was one of the perks of being posted at the Sulur airbase in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district. His home in Kerala’s Thrissur was just about 125km away.

“He called up his mother on Wednesday morning saying he was on an important trip accompanying the Chief of Defence Staff and promised her he will be there in the weekend to look after his ailing father,” said his younger brother A Prasad who is camping in Coimbatore.

Pradeep Kumar came home last week too to see his father, and also celebrated his son’s fifth birthday. His younger daughter is just two years old.

Kumar was part of many rescue operations including the Uttarakhand floods in 2013, the Kerala floods in 2018 and anti-Naxal operations in Chattisgarh, his family member said.

The junior warrant officer had promised his family to exit the air force once he completed 20 years in IAF; he joined in 2004.

Kerala revenue minister K Rajan called on his family on Thursday morning. State Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader V D Satheesan condoled the death of the young officer. “The country had lost a brave officer,” said CM in his condolence message.

Puthur panchayat president Mini Unnikrishanan said the village will give a befitting farewell to the brave officer and will build a memorial for him.

