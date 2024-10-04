IAF restricts Dhruv ALH ops for safety after Bihar incident

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force has imposed flying restrictions on its Dhruv advanced light helicopter (ALH) fleet after a helicopter deployed for flood relief in Bihar had to carry out a precautionary landing in water on October 2 following a technical failure, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. Security personnel keep vigil after an Indian Air Force helicopter on flood relief duty made an emergency landing in a waterlogged area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on October 2. (PTI)

The air force has put training activity involving ALHs on hold and is carrying out only operational tasks till the cause of the failure is known, the officials said.

“Regular flying activity will resume soon,” said one of the officials.

According to an eyewitness, the chopper’s glass panes were cracked, and the blades and other parts were damaged, making it very evident that the pilot had no other option but to land the “wobbling aircraft” at the nearest point, even in water.

The locals rushed boats to the site and rescued the personnel before loading the relief material from the chopper.

The coast guard recently grounded its ALH fleet for safety checks with a focus on the flying controls and transmission system after a chopper crashed in Arabian Sea in September.

These incidents came at a time when a critical safety upgrade on the military’s ALH fleet, initiated by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) after a string of accidents last year, has been completed and the upgraded control system installed on the helicopters

is expected to improve their airworthiness.

The ALH fleet, plagued by a nagging design issue, was grounded several times last year after the accidents called into question its flight safety record.

This led to a comprehensive design review of the helicopter’s booster control rods followed by a drive to replace the flaw-ridden existing ones with new rods in each ALH. The armed forces operate around 330 ALHs.

These rods allow pilots to control the helicopter’s motion, and any failure can severely affect power input to the rotor blades and cause accidents.

Replacement of the collective control rod and the other two rods (lateral and longitudinal) has been completed on all the ALHs. The new rods are made of steel instead of aluminum.

The helicopter has been involved in around 15 accidents during the last five years. HT highlighted the design issue and steps taken to fix it in a series of stories last year.