IAF rescues man trapped on Bengaluru hills for 8 hours

The Indian Air Force on Sunday rescued a 19-year-old trekker who was trapped on a hill in the outskirts of Bengaluru for more than eight hours.

The trekker, identified as Nishank Kaul, a native of New Delhi and pursuing an engineering degree in Bengaluru, came to the Nandi hills on Sunday morning for trekking but was sent back since vehicles are not allowed on the hills as per a new government guideline. “Only those with permission are allowed to enter the Nandi hills. Since he couldn’t trek here, he decided to trek an adjacent hill – Bhramagiri,” said a police official.

The official said that while trekking the hill, he slipped and fell around 200 meters. Since the side of the hill where he fell was steep, he couldn’t climb back. “We believe that a tree that was in the way slowed down his fall and allowed him to stay put. There are five peaks around Nandi hills, and they are not accessible by road, so rescue workers had to trek the hill after they got the information about the trapped trekker around 12.30 pm,” the officer added.

GK Midhun, the superintendent of police, Chikkabalapur, said they received information about the trapped trekker around noon. “He had made calls to his friends and family. He even sent his location and photographs, which helped us identify his location. But since the hillside was too steep, rescue workers could not reach him. The rescue workers were able to climb down around 20 feet but had to stop since there was no way to go ahead,” said the official.

When the attempts to rescue by the fire department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (NDRF) failed, the district administration decided to call the Indian Air Force (IAF) for help.

Using the location provided by the trekker, IAF’s Mi-17 helicopter began the search and managed to rescue him using a winch. The helicopter transported him to Yelahanka air force base, and later, he was shifted to a private hospital.

“We had called the Air Force since the rescue was getting dangerous for the department officials. As I said, the hill is very steep, and the rescue workers were not able to go down any further, even though they were able to hear him. He was able to communicate using his phone, but eventually, his phone died. So, the call had been taken,” the officer said.

The SP said that as per the initial reports the trekkers had suffered some injuries in the fall. “We have been told that he has injuries on his XXX from the fall and has injured his back as well. Instructions have been given from the administration to provide him required medical help, and further details will be available after it,” the SP added.

The incident comes days after a trapped trekker in Kerala’s Palakkad district was rescued from a hill after 45 hours. Twenty-three-year-old R Babu was stuck in a hill cleft in Malampuzha village since Monday. The rescue operation was carried out jointly by the personnel of the Indian Army, the Navy and the NDRF.

