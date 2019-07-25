IAS officer SC Garg resigns after being moved out of finance ministry

Senior IAS officer Subhash Chandra Garg, who was transferred out of the Finance Secretary’s post within months of his appointment, has applied for voluntary retirement, according to government officials.

Garg sent in his request to exit the government after he was moved out of the top finance ministry post and appointed as the power secretary.

Garg is expected to formally take over as power secretary later in the evening and will continue in the new post till a decision is taken on his request.

The 1983 batch IAS officer’s tenure at the finance ministry was cut short in the bureaucratic reshuffle late on Wednesday evening that transferred or upgraded 24 senior government officials.

Atanu Chakraborty, who was secretary of the department of investment and public asset management, was been appointed as Garg’s replacement to head the economic affairs department. He is a Gujarat cadre officer of the 1985 batch.

SC Garg’s transfer as power secretary, otherwise considered an important post, is perceived in bureaucratic circles as an unusual move, even a demotion, because of the crucial coordinating role that the finance secretary plays in the government.

Garg was appointed economic affairs secretary in June 2017 to succeed Shaktikanta Das after a three-year stint as executive director of the World Bank. In March this year, he was designated as finance secretary by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet after the retirement of Hasmukh Adhia.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 14:26 IST