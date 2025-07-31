Lucknow, IAS officer Shashi Prakash Goyal assumed charge as the new Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, an official statement said. IAS officer Shashi Prakash Goyal takes charge as Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary

Goyal, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, previously served as the additional chief secretary to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and of Civil Aviation, Estate and Protocol departments, according to the state government's Department of Appointment and Personnel.

He was also the additional resident commissioner of Uttar Pradesh.

Goyal succeeds Manoj Kumar Singh, who retired on July 31.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge, Goyal expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for entrusting him with the responsibility.

"The state government will lay emphasis on implementing the policies of zero tolerance, zero corruption, industrial development and economic development on the ground level," he said.

In a statement, he said that all efforts will be made to take Uttar Pradesh on the path of development and make the state a one trillion dollar economy.

"It will be ensured that the development works going on in the state are completed in a timely manner and are of top quality. Concrete steps will be taken to make the state an industrial hub, so that people... can get a prosperous state and the youth can get a better future," Goyal said.

Outgoing Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh told reporters, "For the past one year, I was the chief secretary of UP and under the guidance of the chief minister, a number of big tasks were accomplished and big events were held.

"I would like to thank you all for working with the administration with full cooperation and dedication. And you have also helped us with your valuable suggestions from time to time."

A 1988-batch IAS officer, Singh assumed office as the chief secretary on June 30, 2024.

Principal Secretary, Home and Information, Sanjay Prasad; Principal Secretary, Appointment and Personnel, M Devraj; Principal Secretary, Tourism, Mukesh Kumar Meshram; Principal Secretary, Planning, Alok Kumar; Lucknow District Magistrate Vishakh G and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

