IAS officers in Bhopal to teach students in government schools

Around 50 IAS officers in Madhya Pradesh including 40 serving officers have joined an initiative by Bhopal district collector Tarun Pithode to teach students in government schools in the state capital to improve the quality of education and ease the burden of teachers.

On Monday, Pithode was among 17 IAS officers who took classes in 17 government schools.

“At least 50 officers have shown interest for this cause. The two-hour long classes will be organised in the middle, high and higher secondary schools in the morning, before office hours,” he said on Tuesday.

Pithode made it clear that the aim was not to replace teachers but “to share their burden”.

“As about 50 people showed their interest so we are going to make a roster system because it is not possible for everybody to take the classes daily” said Pithode.

Pithode said the objective of this initiative was to bring genuine change in the education system. “We will not publicise the name of officers. People will come to know when they will attend the class. We don’t want to hype this initiative,” he added.

Joint director, school education department, Dharmendra Sharma, who also, become a part of the initiative, said: “If higher officers join the initiative, it will help them in making education policy. The students, as well as teachers are happy with the initiative”

Retired IAS officer Mala Shrivastava, who took a class on Monday at a government school, taught English to the students. Likewise, Rajgarh district collector Nidhi Nivedita taught English and Hindi subjects to students in another government school.

“People criticise the education system but they never try to become a part of it. When I taught students, I realised that they have a zeal to achieve something but they are lacking due to less opportunity. By taking classes, we are just motivating the students,” said Nivedita, who has also taken an initiative in Rajgarh district to teach women and girls who had to give up their studies for various reasons..

