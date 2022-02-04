IAS officer’s autobiography mayshed light on gold smuggling case

The autobiography of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, M Sivasankar, who was arrested in October 2020 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged role in the Kerala gold smuggling racket, will be released on Saturday.

According to ‘Pachakuthira’, a Malayalam literary magazine, which carried excerpts of the book in its latest edition, the autobiography carries interesting details about the case and his life in jail for almost three months. Titled ‘Aswathamavu: Verum Oru Aana’ (Aswarthamavu is just an elephant) is published by DC Books.

Suspended in 2020 after his arrest, Sivasankar was taken back in service two months ago and posted as the secretary of the sports and youth welfare department.

The book is expected to provide an insight into the case that caused a major political row during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala. The details of the interrogation by the Customs and ED form part of the book.

According to excerpts, Sivasankar, the former principal secretary of chief minister Vijayan, admitted that the main accused in the smuggling case Swapna Suresh sought his help to release the baggage confiscated at Thiruvananthapuram airport, but he flatly refused.

In the book, he said he was shocked after hearing Swapna Suresh knew about the smuggling but what pained him was when the additional solicitor general called him “a kingpin of the smuggling racket”.

“He casually said in the court I was the kingpin. Though I knew Suresh, there is no evidence to link me with the case even today,” he said in the book, adding that central agencies want him to name the powerful people behind the case.

The gold smuggling case came to light on July 5, 2020, when the customs department seized 30 kg gold hidden in bathroom fittings in one of the consignments, camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, came in the name of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

So far, 32 people have been arrested in the high-profile case, which also led to a major embarrassment for Vijayan

The case also saw the Union government and state locking horns several times, with the latter even constituting a judicial commission against ED, alleging the agency is bidding to implicate many senior leaders, including Vijayan in the case. The high court later scrapped the judicial commission.