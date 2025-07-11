New Delhi, Scholars, researchers and eminent spiritual leaders will gather in Delhi on Sunday for a day-long conference in commemoration of the 90th birth anniversary of the 14th Dalai Lama during which relevance of Buddha Dharma and relationship between traditional practices and scientific evidence will be among subjects of discussion. IBC to host conference on Sunday to mark 90th birth anniversary of 14th Dalai Lama

The conference will be hosted by the International Buddhist Confederation .

The conference to be held at Ashoka Hotel here will also be attended by the supreme hierarchy of international and national Buddhist monks, according a statement issued by the organisers.

"In commemoration of the 90th birth anniversary of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, IBC, is organising a day-long conference of Buddhist scholars, researchers, practitioners and eminent spiritual leaders who have closely interacted with His Holiness over several years to deliberate on some of the profound questions and find answers in the knowledge, wisdom and experience of His Holiness," it said.

The 90th birth anniversary of the 14th Dalai Lama was celebrated on July 6 in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.

"A devout practitioner of Buddha Dharma, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama is a symbol of global peace, underscoring the primacy of inner transformation. According to his teachings, true spirituality is encapsulated in an ethical way of life one rooted in doing good, refraining from harm, and cultivating wisdom," the statement said.

To elaborate on his views, the discussions during the conference will include subjects such as 'Relevance of Buddha Dharma in the 21st Century' and 'Future of Tibetan Buddhism and the Preservation of its Culture'.

To further the conversation on Buddhist wisdom, philosophy and modern science, the subject of 'Quantum Physics, Neurosciences and Buddhism' establishing a relationship between traditional practices and scientific evidence will also form part of the discussions, it said.

The panelists will include Most Venerable Prof. Samdhong Rinpoche, an eminent and distinguished scholar, teacher and philosopher, former Prime Minister of the Central Tibetan Administration, and a key advisor and confidant to His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the statement said.

Most Ven. Phrarat Vajarasuttiwong Dhammalongkornvibhusit Arayawangso of Thailand, an internationally respected Thai Buddhist monk and senior member of Thailand's Supreme Sangha Council will also attend the conference among others, the IBC said.

