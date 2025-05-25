Jaipur, To shield animals from the intense summer heat, Jaipur's Nahargarh Biological Park has made several arrangements, such as installing desert coolers in their enclosures and incorporating ice cream and 'sattu' in their diet. Ice cream, 'sattu': Animals at Rajasthan's Nahargarh Biological Park get special treats to beat the heat

The dietary plans of the animals have been adjusted to match the season, with special attention given to the tiger and lion cubs, some of whom are experiencing the sweltering heat for the first time.

Senior veterinary doctor Arvind Mathur said that fruit ice cream has been introduced into the animals' diets. The sloth bears are being provided with 'sattu' , honey and special fruit ice cream, while deer and hippopotamuses are being served watermelon and cucumber, Dr Mathur said.

Mercury in the city is soaring, with the day temperature on Saturday being recorded at 42 degrees Celsius, which is expected to rise further in the days to come.

"Special measures have been taken to safeguard the animals from the ongoing heat waves. Desert coolers have been installed, and rain guns have been positioned in the open enclosures of tigers, lions and leopards. These devices help keep the temperature down by spraying water in the enclosures," Dr Mathur explained.

He also said that a hippopotamus gave birth to a calf a couple of days back, and extra care is being taken to ensure the mother and calf are comfortable.

"Green nets, sprinklers and mud ponds for sambar and water ponds for other animals have been arranged. Adult animals are housed in open enclosures, while the cubs have been placed in the zoo area, where they are a key attraction for visitors," he added.

"To help regulate their body heat, they are given ice cream made from milk and fruits to bears well as fresh fruits, honey and sattu. Seasonal fruits like watermelon and cucumber are also part of the diet for deer, hippopotamuses and chital," he said.

To protect other animals, such as panthers, leopards, foxes, baboons, and various species of deer, from the heat, water sprinklers have been installed outside their cages, while desert coolers have been placed in the enclosures of tigers and lions.

Nahargarh Biological Park has diverse species, including Asiatic lions, Bengal tigers, panthers, hyenas, wolves, deer, crocodiles, sloth bears, Himalayan black bears and wild boars. The park currently has 13 tigers, including seven cubs, five lions, including one cub, three leopards and five sloth bears, including two cubs.

The park, which spans 720 hectares and is part of the Nahargarh Sanctuary, is located on the Jaipur-Delhi highway, about 12 km away from Jaipur. It is known for its rich flora and fauna, hosting numerous bird and animal species.

