New Delhi, Indian Coast Guard authorities have apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing boats with 35 crew members for "illegally fishing" inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone in the northern Bay of Bengal, officials said on Thursday. ICG apprehends two Bangladeshi fishing boats, crew members for illegal fishing

Over the last three months, the ICG has apprehended eight Bangladeshi fishing boats with 170 crew members for similar violations, they said.

ICG Ship 'Anmol', while undertaking routine surveillance operations in the northern Bay of Bengal on December 16, "apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing boats along with 35 crew members for engaging in illegal fishing activities inside India’s Exclusive Economic Zone ," it said.

The arrests were made for "violation" of the Maritime Zones of India Act, 1981, it said in a statement.

"The presence of active fishing gear and approximately 500 kilograms of fish catch clearly indicated ongoing fishing operations inside Indian waters," the ICG said.

The apprehended boats and crew were taken into custody by the ICG and subsequently handed over to the Marine Police, Frazerganj, on December 17 for further legal proceedings in accordance with applicable laws, the officials said.

This apprehension underscores the ICG's steadfast commitment to safeguarding India's maritime interests, preventing illegal fishing, and ensuring the safety and security of Indian fishermen operating in the region.

The ICG said it continues to maintain a robust presence in India's maritime zones, enforcing maritime law and promoting responsible and lawful use of the seas.

Indian Coast Guard authorities on November 20 had apprehended a Bangladeshi fishing boat with 28 crew members for "illegally fishing" inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone in the northern Bay of Bengal, officials earlier said.

During surveillance, an ICG ship had observed a suspicious fishing vessel conducting "evasive manoeuvres within Indian waters," a senior official of the ICG had said.

