ICMR advises rapid antigen kits for speedier diagnoses

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday validated the first point of care rapid antigen diagnostic test for Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) that gives results in 30 minutes as compared to the five hours taken by a conventional reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test -- making it easier for government health departments to test widely and quickly, and hospitals to screen non-Covid patients being admitted, especially for surgeries.

The test , the world’s first rapid test , can be used in field settings in containment zones, hotspots and hospitals, and its findings do not need to be confirmed through an RT-PCR test.

The kit— Standard Q COVID-19 Ag detection kit—has been developed by SD Biosensor, a South Korean company and jointly validated by ICMR and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has approved its import and manufacturing in the country.The company is yet to begin mass production of these kits in India.

“We have just got ICMR validation so production will take some time. We will start manufacturing, may be around next week but the date has not been finalized yet. The price has also not been decided as yet but it will be much cheaper than RT-PCR kits,” said Punit Kumar, deputy manager, regulatory affairs, at SD Bio Sensor.

“…Such tests would help in proper implementation of the Govt. strategy to test, track and treat. Such tests will also help in allaying the anxiety and fear of health care workers and aid in better clinical management of the patients…,” said ICMR in a statement.

“We have issued an advisory to the states that it can be used for diagnosis of Sars-Cov-2 and test results that return positive using this antigen based test don’t require re-confirmation through RT-PCR. States can procure the kit and use it. ICMR has provided the broad guidelines and the rest is up to the states to see how well it can be deployed on ground,” said Dr Lokesh Sharma, scientist and spokesperson, ICMR.

Sensitivity of the test (ability to detect true positives; which means the chances that an infected person will test positive) is 84%, depending upon the viral load of the patient wherein higher viral load correlates with higher sensitivity.

ICMR has advised states to use this kit for Covid-19 diagnosis in containment zones, hotspots, and hospitals to test all symptomatic Influenza Like Illness (ILI), asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts with co-morbidities, and asymptomatic high risk patients who are hospitalized or seeking hospitalization such as those undergoing chemotherapy, immunosuppressed patients including HIV positives, suffering from a malignancy, transplant patients and elder patients with co-morbidities.

The test has also been allowed in asymptomatic patients undergoing aerosol generating surgical or non-surgical interventions such as neurosurgery, ear nose throat surgery, dental procedures, bronchoscopy (lungs examination by putting a tiny camera inside), Upper gastro-intestinal endoscopy (digestive track examination by putting a tiny camera inside) and dialysis.

RT-PCR tests are the gold standard frontline test for diagnosis of Covid-19, but “…require specialized laboratory facilities in terms of equipment, biosafety and biosecurity. Minimum time taken… 2-5 hours including the time taken for sample transportation. These specifications limit the widespread use of the RT-PCR test and also impede quick augmentation of testing capacity in various containment zones and hospital settings,” added the ICMR advisory.

“It can be used for diagnosis but if the test is negative, RT-PCR will be done to rule out infection,” said Dr RR Gangakhedkar, head, epidemiology, ICMR.

Hospitals say it is only after they start testing that they will be able to determine how beneficial this test is.

“On face value, it does sound good to us as we are allowed to test in-patients and patients before admission, but then we will have to see how it helps us in our set-up of diagnosis. That we will come to know only when we start testing,” said Dr Chand Wattal, chairman, clinical microbiology and immunology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

ICMR has asked other manufacturers and developers, who have antigen detection assays, to come forward for validation.

“Currently, there is just one manufacturer but we are hoping many will come forward so that this testing can be expanded in states,” said Sharma.