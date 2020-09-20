e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ICMR is actively exploring saliva test option for Covid-19, says Harsh Vardhan

ICMR is actively exploring saliva test option for Covid-19, says Harsh Vardhan

“ICMR has validated saliva test. But no firm has approached ICMR in this regard,” the minister said.

india Updated: Sep 20, 2020 15:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Once saliva testing for Covid-19 starts, the risks of health care professionals can be minimised as individuals can collect their own saliva for testing.
Once saliva testing for Covid-19 starts, the risks of health care professionals can be minimised as individuals can collect their own saliva for testing.(PTI)
         

The Indian Council of Medical Research is exploring saliva testing method for Covid-19 detection, but no firm has approached it yet, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said, addressing his weekly programme Sunday Samvaad. In this online programme, the minister answers questions of social media users.

 

In August, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the Yale School of Public Health emergency use authorisation for its ‘Salivadirect’ Covid-19 diagnostic test.

Also Read | Only 10 states are reporting maximum cases, says minister Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 community transmission

“ICMR has validated saliva test. But no firm has approached ICMR in this regard,” the minister said.

Saliva tests will be low-cost and people will be able to collect their samples on their own, which will minimise the risk of healthcare workers. Additionally, test results will be delivered faster that RT-PCR tests.

The RT-PCR test, which takes hours or even days before a result, detects genetic material of the virus using a lab technique called polymerase chain reaction. The antigen Covid-19 test detects certain proteins in the virus. An antigen test, which collects throat or nasal swab, can produce results in minutes.

tags
top news
2 farm bills clear Rajya Sabha hurdle amid protests
2 farm bills clear Rajya Sabha hurdle amid protests
Govt proposes to amend FCRA: All you need to know
Govt proposes to amend FCRA: All you need to know
PLA opens three fronts in South China Sea to distract the world from Ladakh
PLA opens three fronts in South China Sea to distract the world from Ladakh
Centre allows commercial launch of first CRISPR Covid-19 test
Centre allows commercial launch of first CRISPR Covid-19 test
Unlock 4: List of cities under fresh Covid-19 restrictions
Unlock 4: List of cities under fresh Covid-19 restrictions
Schools to reopen in these states from Monday: Check list, rules, guidelines
Schools to reopen in these states from Monday: Check list, rules, guidelines
Haryana farmers block highways including NH 344 over farm bills
Haryana farmers block highways including NH 344 over farm bills
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In