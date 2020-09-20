ICMR is actively exploring saliva test option for Covid-19, says Harsh Vardhan

india

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 15:13 IST

The Indian Council of Medical Research is exploring saliva testing method for Covid-19 detection, but no firm has approached it yet, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said, addressing his weekly programme Sunday Samvaad. In this online programme, the minister answers questions of social media users.

In August, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the Yale School of Public Health emergency use authorisation for its ‘Salivadirect’ Covid-19 diagnostic test.

Also Read | Only 10 states are reporting maximum cases, says minister Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 community transmission

“ICMR has validated saliva test. But no firm has approached ICMR in this regard,” the minister said.

Saliva tests will be low-cost and people will be able to collect their samples on their own, which will minimise the risk of healthcare workers. Additionally, test results will be delivered faster that RT-PCR tests.

The RT-PCR test, which takes hours or even days before a result, detects genetic material of the virus using a lab technique called polymerase chain reaction. The antigen Covid-19 test detects certain proteins in the virus. An antigen test, which collects throat or nasal swab, can produce results in minutes.