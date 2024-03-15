ICSSR invites research proposals on ‘Vision Viksit Bharat@2047’

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has invited researchers from across the country to submit proposals on Vision Viksit bharat@20247 with an aim to trace the country’s developmental journey by undertaking empirical studies, officials aware of the matter said. Viksit Bharat@2047’ is government’s roadmap to make India a developed nation by 2047 (Representative Photo)

The council, an autonomous body under the Union ministry of education, has invited proposals on four broad themes – economic prosperity and sustainability; human resources, holistic growth and development; effective governance; and research, innovation and development, said officials.

ICSSR member secretary Dhananjay Singh said this is the first special theme-based call for projects in the new financial year. It is a futuristic call to study and investigate the primary data on various aspects, areas, and sectors in which India needs to grow if it has to achieve its realistic vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047 or earlier, he added.

“In that developmental journey of the country, social science research has to play a major role. Social science research cannot be marginalised. They cannot stay peripheral to the developmental journey of any country. Therefore, this is a call for social scientists to undertake research in different areas,” Singh said.

The council also have given various sub-themes on which researchers can submit their proposals, including national security, Bharatiya model of inclusive governance, yoga and ayurveda, culture and heritage, indigenous medicines, and Indian global trade and finance, women empowerment, employment, empowering startup ecosystem, and policing reforms, among others.

Singh said that these sub-themes have been carefully shortlisted keeping in mind the diversity of the country.

“We have specified diverse themes, including sustainability, economics, human resources, artificial intelligence, education, gender equality, ethics, and employment. We have spent a lot of time in developing these sub-themes to get a full picture of diverse sectors, diverse areas, and fields in which the country has to grow continuously to become developed,” he added.

Selected proposals will be given eight to ten months to complete the research, according to officials. Last year, the ICSSR gave a special call for short-term research proposals to assess the reach and socioeconomic impact of 31 government schemes, including Ujjwala Yojana, Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, New Education Policy, Mudra Yojana and Startup India, among others.

‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ is the government’s roadmap to make India a developed nation by 2047, on the 100th year of independence.