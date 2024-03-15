 ICSSR invites research proposals on ‘Vision Viksit Bharat@2047’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ICSSR invites research proposals on ‘Vision Viksit Bharat@2047’

ICSSR invites research proposals on ‘Vision Viksit Bharat@2047’

ByFareeha Iftikhar
Mar 15, 2024 01:07 PM IST

ICSSR member secretary Dhananjay Singh said this is the first special theme-based call for projects in the new financial year

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has invited researchers from across the country to submit proposals on Vision Viksit bharat@20247 with an aim to trace the country’s developmental journey by undertaking empirical studies, officials aware of the matter said.

Viksit Bharat@2047’ is government’s roadmap to make India a developed nation by 2047 (Representative Photo)
Viksit Bharat@2047’ is government’s roadmap to make India a developed nation by 2047 (Representative Photo)

The council, an autonomous body under the Union ministry of education, has invited proposals on four broad themes – economic prosperity and sustainability; human resources, holistic growth and development; effective governance; and research, innovation and development, said officials.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ICSSR member secretary Dhananjay Singh said this is the first special theme-based call for projects in the new financial year. It is a futuristic call to study and investigate the primary data on various aspects, areas, and sectors in which India needs to grow if it has to achieve its realistic vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047 or earlier, he added.

“In that developmental journey of the country, social science research has to play a major role. Social science research cannot be marginalised. They cannot stay peripheral to the developmental journey of any country. Therefore, this is a call for social scientists to undertake research in different areas,” Singh said.

The council also have given various sub-themes on which researchers can submit their proposals, including national security, Bharatiya model of inclusive governance, yoga and ayurveda, culture and heritage, indigenous medicines, and Indian global trade and finance, women empowerment, employment, empowering startup ecosystem, and policing reforms, among others.

Singh said that these sub-themes have been carefully shortlisted keeping in mind the diversity of the country.

“We have specified diverse themes, including sustainability, economics, human resources, artificial intelligence, education, gender equality, ethics, and employment. We have spent a lot of time in developing these sub-themes to get a full picture of diverse sectors, diverse areas, and fields in which the country has to grow continuously to become developed,” he added.

Selected proposals will be given eight to ten months to complete the research, according to officials. Last year, the ICSSR gave a special call for short-term research proposals to assess the reach and socioeconomic impact of 31 government schemes, including Ujjwala Yojana, Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, New Education Policy, Mudra Yojana and Startup India, among others.

‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ is the government’s roadmap to make India a developed nation by 2047, on the 100th year of independence.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi in Kerala LIVE , Electoral Bonds Data Live , Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Fareeha Iftikhar

    Fareeha Iftikhar is a Special Correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. She tracks the education ministry, and covers the beat at the national level for the newspaper. She also writes on issues related to gender, human rights and different policy matters.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On