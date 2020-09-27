e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Ideologically there can be differences but we aren’t enemies’: Raut on meeting Fadnavis

‘Ideologically there can be differences but we aren’t enemies’: Raut on meeting Fadnavis

Ideologically there can be differences but we aren’t enemies: Raut after meeting Fadnavis

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 15:53 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International| Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Mumbai
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met former Maharashtra CM on Saturday.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met former Maharashtra CM on Saturday. (PTI)
         

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that he met former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday to discuss certain issues and that both of them could have ideological differences but there was no enmity between the duo.

“I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday to discuss certain issues. He is a former Chief Minister. Also, he is the leader of opposition in Maharashtra and Bihar Polls-in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Our meeting was fixed as I wanted to take his interview for Saamna. Due to Covid-19 and other reasons, it could not materialise,” he said.

“There can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was aware of our meeting. We were not sitting in a bunker it was an open meeting,” he added.

In November last year, the Shiv Sena withdrew from NDA which ultimately led to party leader Uddhav Thackeray becoming Maharashtra Chief Minister through support from Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Raut also spoke on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) pulling out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“The strong pillars of the NDA were the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal. We were in power and opposition together. The Shiv Sena was forced to exit the NDA, now the Akali Dal left it. They were with BJP since 1996. NDA has got new allies, I wish them all the best. I do not consider an alliance as NDA that does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal,” Raut said talking to reporters here.

Days after quitting the union cabinet, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday decided to pull out of the BJP-led NDA alliance over “Centre’s stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP”.

tags
top news
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In