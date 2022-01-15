‘If he wants to...’: Kejriwal responds to reports Utpal Parrikar is joining AAP

PANAJI: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he will be open to welcoming Utpal Parrikar, the son of former union defence minister Manohar Parrikar into the Aam Aadmi Party, should the latter express his desire to switch from the BJP.

Speaking to reporters during a round of door-to-door visits that the Delhi Chief Minister has embarked upon in Goa, Kejriwal, however, sounded skeptical that the elder son of the former defence minister will switch from the BJP.

“Does he want to come (with us)? First you ask him if he wants to come. If he wants to come then we will definitely take him,” Kejriwal said.

Utpal Parrikar has lashed out at the ruling BJP leadership for indicating that the party ticket for the Panaji constituency will be given to Atanasio “Babush” Monserrate, who Utpal said was tainted by his criminal antecedents and that the “kind of politics” he is presently seeing in Goa is “not acceptable” to him.

While indicating that he was inclined to contest, Utpal said he will announce his decision at the right time.

The Delhi chief minister began his door-to-door campaigning by visiting homes in the Pale village falling in the San André constituency seeking votes in the name of his party that is making a second attempt at contesting Goa elections.

“There is a lot of support. People are excited to try a new party. They want change. For many years Congress and BJP have been alternating in power in Goa, but they failed to deliver. Give us one chance and if we fail, we won’t ask for your votes again,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also rubbished the prospects of other parties in the fray saying that a party like the TMC has failed to win the ‘faith’ of the people.

“I am happy to see the expectation of the people for an honest alternative. People are tired of corruption,” Kejriwal said.

Goa goes to the polls on February 14 in a single phase of voting along with Punjab and Uttarakhand. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.