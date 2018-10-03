‘If somebody is getting killed, evicted’: New CJI Ranjan Gogoi raises bar for urgent hearing

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday raised the bar for cases to be mentioned before his bench for an urgent hearing.

“If somebody is going to be killed, evicted or hanged today, only such cases will be entertained to list them urgently,” the new chief justice said minutes after taking oath at a simple ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Darbar Hall.

Chief Justice Gogoi will have a tenure of a little over 13 months.

Starting his innings as the country’s top judge at the Supreme Court, the new Chief Justice declined to attend to cases pertaining to illegal allotment of land in Haryana, an insolvency matter and a matrimonial dispute.

The CJI also said he is working out a new mechanism for mentioning matters for urgent listing and will come up with new parameters.

At the same time, the Chief Justice has also decided that cases need to be argued the moment they come up for hearing and not deferred.

The practice of letting lawyers mention urgent cases before the Chief Justice’s bench is designed to provide an opportunity to people to fast track the first hearing of cases. Over a period of time, many routine cases were also flagged before the bench which took away the court’s precious time.

Former Chief Justice Dipak Misra also had attempted to streamline the practice earlier this year. In January, he had directed that only junior lawyers would be allowed to mention cases before his bench. He was addressing a complaint from younger lawyers that they didn’t get a chance to flag their cases before senior lawyers appeared to get priority.

Chief Justice Misra had later asked lawyers to first mention matters for urgent hearing before the registrar and approach the Chief Justice’s court if they are aggrieved by the registrar’s order.

Chief Justice Gogoi has said he wants to focus on dealing with the rising backlog of cases clogging up the courts and providing access to justice to the poor.

“Two things are troubling me--pendency of case, which brings in a lot of disrepute to courts, and providing justice to poverty-stricken population,” Justice Gogoi said last week in his keynote address in New Delhi at an interactive session on the “Role of Bar and Bench in Social Engineering,” organised by the Youth Bar Association of India.

“In civil cases, parties get relief after two or three generations. I have a plan to tackle it and request everyone’s support,” he said on an increasing number of civil cases that add to pendency.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 12:46 IST