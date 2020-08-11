e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘If these 10 states beat Covid, India can win’: PM Modi to chief ministers

‘If these 10 states beat Covid, India can win’: PM Modi to chief ministers

Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Yogi Adityanath (UP), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Tamil Nadu’s EK Palaniswami, K Chandrasekhar Rao of Telangana, Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray, Amarinder Singh of Punjab and Gujarat’s Vijay Rupani were the chief ministers who attended the meeting.

india Updated: Aug 11, 2020 17:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a video conference with Chief Ministers of 10 states (Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh) to discuss corona related situation, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a video conference with Chief Ministers of 10 states (Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh) to discuss corona related situation, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
         

India’s victory against the Covid-19 pandemic now depends on the performance of 10 states that account for 80% of active cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a group of chief ministers during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

With more than 22.68 lakh crore cases in India till Monday, Modi gave the examples of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to underline how the situation can be improved. He emphasised the need for greater cooperation between states and the Centre for more effective Covid-19 management.

He also said the government’s efforts are showing results.

Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Yogi Adityanath (UP), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Tamil Nadu’s EK Palaniswami, K Chandrasekhar Rao of Telangana, Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray, Amarinder Singh of Punjab and Gujarat’s Vijay Rupani were the chief ministers who attended the meeting. Defence minister Rajnath Singh too joined the meeting.

“In some districts of Delhi, Haryana and UP, Covid-19 had posed a major problem at some stage. Then we had a review meeting and an expert committee chaired by home minister Amit Shah was constituted. As a result, we were able to achieve almost everything that we wanted to,” Modi told the chief ministers.

In Delhi, Shah’s panel stepped up testing and sero-surveillance, redefined containment zones, and took several other measures to improve the situation.

While Modi underlined that containment, contact tracing and surveillance hold the key in the battle against the Coronavirus, he said that once infected persons are detected, there is an urgent need to diagnose people who may have been infected by them within the next 72 hours.

Modi hailed the effort of states and maintained that they can play an important role in the country’s battle against Covid-19.

He pointed out that the average fatality rate, or death rate for Covid-19 patients is continuously going down while the rate of recovery is increasing with each passing day, adding that the government’s efforts are showing results.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Regular train services to remain suspended till further notice
Regular train services to remain suspended till further notice
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In