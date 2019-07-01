‘If you don’t work…’: Tripura CM’s warning to govt employees

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said all government employees in the state would be asked to take voluntary retirement if they do not do perform in office.

“If you don’t do your jobs properly, then leave the job. Thousands of youths are unemployed. Anyone from chief secretary to Group D employees, if don’t perform properly, would be sent on voluntary retirement,” Deb said on Sunday.

He was addressing a rally of Tripura Government Employees Sangha in front of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan.

Deb said the work cultures in different government offices were absent earlier and asked the employees to perform properly to save their jobs.

Referring to problems of power in the state, Deb said that it occurred due to non-replacement of old transformers in the erstwhile Left government regime.

He also announced that the families of electric department employees like linemen, electricians, helpers etc, who die on duty, will be compensated with Rs 10 lakh. The government has also hiked the compensation from Rs 35,000 to Rs 5 lakh for families of those who sustain injuries while doing their duty, he said.

After coming to power in 2018, the BJP-IPFT government formed a new recruitment policy by making the written test mandatory for all departments ranging from Group D to Group A posts.

