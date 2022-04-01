IIM-A says new logo will retain Sanskrit motto, iconography

The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A), facing backlash over the management’s decision to change its historical logo, clarified on Friday that the proposed logo will retain both the visual iconography of the old logo and its Sanskrit motto.

Hindustan Times reported on March 31, the business school’s plans to change the historical logo and the criticism the move faced from faculty members.

At least 45 members of the faculty wrote to the Board of Governors (BoG) for IIM-A on March 8, questioning the decision to finalise the logo without following due procedure. They had also raised the issue of doing away with the Sanskrit line.

“The colour rendition has been improved, the fonts modernised, the jaali inspired brandmark has been made more amenable to communication in digital media, and the brand name made more distinct,” the premier institute’s communications team said in a statement on its website on Friday, adding that the new logo would be unveiled in June. It added that the Sanskrit line would be retained.

The controversy broke out after the publication of the draft minutes of the 419th Meeting of the Academic Council held on March 4, which detailed a presentation made to the faculty members by Hyokjin Kwak, a professor of marketing at IIM-A. According to the minutes, seen by HT, Kwak mentioned the decision to have two new logos for the institute, one without the Sanskrit line for global representation and the other with the Sanskrit line to be used domestically.

That created a buzz. The logos also underplayed the iconography of the old logo -- a characteristic lattice work (hence jaali), inspired by the lattice work at the city’s iconic Siddi Saiyyed Mosque.

The present logo of IIM-A , adopted in 1961 when the institute was set up , is meant to signify the tree of life and is inspired by the exquisitely carved stone latticework grille at the mosque which was built in 1573 AD. It also has the Sanskrit verse Vidya Viniyogadvikasa (development through the distribution or application of knowledge), which was added a few years later. The design is widely used in many Gujarat government tourism advertisements and brochures.

“As per the norms, any such proposal (to change the logo) should have been put before the Academic Council before being presented before the Board of Governors. This may be a violation of faculty governance. We have sought a meeting with the board members to clear the air,” said a faculty member who asked not to be named.

Another faculty member said that he was not part of the decision-making process, nor consulted.”Dropping “Vidya Viniyogad Vikasa” is not good. It captures what the IIM-A is trying to do. Dropping that is very serious,” the draft minutes quote him as saying.

A third faculty member cited in the minutes said the reason for the change was not clear.

The change in colour of the logo (from the previous blue) was also criticised.

A fourth professor at IIM-A who spoke to HT said the new logo seemed pointless and that the old one was much better.

“The institute, in the process of revamping its website, found the need to refresh the logo. Evaluation, exploration, development of wordmark, development of brandmark were all kept in mind while coming up with the final design recommendation,” IIM-A’s communication team added in its statement.