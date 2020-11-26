e-paper
IIT, NIT students to get option to study in Hindi, local languages

IIT, NIT students to get option to study in Hindi, local languages

The decision, which is in line with a key recommendation of the National Education Policy (NEP) was taken at a review meeting on various schemes chaired by Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in which Higher Education secretary Amit Khare and School Education secretary Anita Karwal were present.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The New Education Policy (NEP) released earlier this year emphasises on promoting Indian languages.
The Union education ministry announced on Thursday that from the coming academic session students at elite institutions like some Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs)will get a chance to study engineering and other courses Hindi and regional languages.

According to an official statement released by the ministry, in the meeting Pokhriyal directed UGC to ensure all scholarships, fellowships are disbursed in time and to start a helpline for the same. He also directed that all the grievances of the students be redressed immediately.

“A seminal decision was made to start technical education, especially engineering courses imparting education in mother tongue will be opened from next academic year. A few IITs and NIT are being short listed for the same,” said a statement released by the ministry.

The New Education Policy (NEP) released earlier this year emphasises on promoting Indian languages.

When asked if the plan was only to begin with Hindi, or other languages would be included, a senior official said other languages would also be promoted. For Hindi, it is learnt that a pilot project is being considered at the IIT-Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

