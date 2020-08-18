IITs dominate govt’s innovation rankings

india

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras placed first, followed by the Mumbai and Delhi IITs, in the Union education ministry’s Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020, released by vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru ranked fourth, followed by IIT Kharagpur in fifth, in the Prestigious Institutes of National Importance and Central Universities category.

IIT Madras had placed first in the first edition of the ARIIA rankings as well, in 2019.

The other institutions in the top 10 of the 2020 rankings were IIT Kanpur (6), IIT Mandi (7), National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut (8), IIT Roorkee (9) and University of Hyderabad (10).

The rankings, which aim to promote innovation among educational institutions, assess colleges and varsities on various criteria, ranging from support for entrepreneurship development to innovative learning method, intellectual property generation, technology transfer and commercialisation, among other aspects.

Among the exclusive higher educational institutions for women, Avinashlingam Institute for Home Sciences and Higher Education in Coimbatore of Tamil Nadu ranked first, followed by Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, which is based in New Delhi.

In the Private/Self Financed Colleges category, the top rank went to S R Engineering College in Warangal, followed by GH Raisoni College of Engineering in Nagpur.

Among private or self-financed universities, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha ranked first, followed by SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Tamil Nadu and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).

In the Government and Government-aided Universities category, the top rank was bagged by Mumbai’s Institute of Chemical and Technology, followed by Chandigarh’s Punjab University and Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University in second and third places, respectively.

Pune’s College of Engineering was ranked the top government or government-aided college, followed by PES College of Engineering in Karnataka and the Coimbatore Institute of Technology.

A total of 674 institutions were part of the rankings.

Naidu said that innovation is the key defining feature of human progress and educational institutions should reinvent themselves to ensure that innovation thrives. The new National Education Policy (NEP) has a sharp focus on this aspect, he said. Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was also present at the event.

“IIT Madras is known for its world-class innovation ecosystem consisting of the research park and several other centres, that has already produced world-class companies and disruptive technologies for India. We are proud to be recognised a second time in succession as India’s top innovative educational institution under ARIIA,” said professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, director, IIT Madras.