IITs’ supernumerary seats scheme sharply boosts female enrolment: Study

New Delhi: The Supernumerary Seats Scheme (SSS), introduced in 2018 to increase the share of women in undergraduate engineering programmes by creating 20% additional seats exclusively for female students, has been “remarkably successful” in rapidly boosting enrolment, albeit with some regional variation, said a recent study published in the journal Higher Education (Springer). (Representative photo)

The study by Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi faculty members Nandana Sengupta and Ravinder Kaur, and University of Houston PhD scholar Rohit Munshi, titled ‘A foot in the door: evaluating the supernumerary seats scheme for girls in the IITs’, is the data-driven “first rigorous evaluation” of the scheme.

Published on November 1, the study found that the policy is prompting more high-ranking female candidates to opt for competitive, male-dominated engineering branches and has also increased the representation of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) women in the IITs.

It said that the scheme operates in a fundamentally different way from traditional caste-based reservation systems. The extent of affirmative action under SSS varies across branches, as some programmes required large numbers of supernumerary seats to reach the 20% target while others needed few or none.

Before 2018, female representation in Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes at IITs had remained stuck at 7 to 9% for years, even though nationwide “the share of females in engineering at the undergraduate level stood at 28 to 29%” between 2013 and 2020.

Female participation was consistently around 50% in undergraduate arts and science, and even higher in postgraduate arts and science, underscoring how uniquely gender-skewed engineering — especially the IITs — had been. “Organic improvement in female representation in the IITs was elusive and a direct intervention necessary,” the authors argue, framing the rationale for the 2018 policy.

SSS functions by adding extra seats only for girls, increasing total capacity without reducing seats for boys. For instance, a programme with 100 seats might add 20 female-only seats, raising the total to 120. The original 100 remain gender-neutral, while the additional 20 are reserved for women. For programmes that already had at least 20% female representation before 2018, no extra seats were added; those falling short created female-only seats to reach the threshold.

Researchers found that the share of girls allotted BTech seats in IITs, which “hovered below 10% before 2018,” nearly reached 20% by 2020 and has stayed close to that level since. Prior to SSS, females represented 11–13% of those qualifying Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced but only 7–9% of those allotted seats, indicating that “a relatively smaller percentage of qualified female candidates, compared to males, got matched to an IIT.” The introduction of supernumerary seats allowed IITs to raise female numbers without reducing opportunities for boys.

Regional divergence persists. While most IITs achieved the 20% target by 2020, IIT Kharagpur remains an exception, with female enrolment still below the benchmark in 2024. The paper suggests that “its remote location” may discourage women from choosing the institute despite strong JEE performance among female candidates in the Kharagpur zone, which has “the second highest success rate in the country after Madras.”

The authors recommend stronger official communication about SSS’s success; more support systems to help beneficiaries thrive; and public clarification that SSS does not reduce male seats, that “no male candidate can be displaced by a female candidate with a lower rank,” and that creation of supernumerary seats “is not constant across branch-institute pairs.”

An IIT Kharagpur official responded that UG engineering seats across IITs are filled through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling and that in some years “some seats remain unfilled because of reasons including students upgrading courses and colleges till the end of the counselling.”

By contrast, IITs in the south — including Madras, Hyderabad, Palakkad and Tirupati — show historically higher female participation. IIT Madras had already allotted more than 14% seats to women in 2015, effectively meeting the later SSS target ahead of time. In 2022, “28% of those who got allotted from the Madras zone” were female, reflecting a broader north–south divide in educational and social indicators and a “historical educational advantage” for women in southern states.

The study also details how SSS differs from Caste-Based Reservations (CBR). Under SSS, female candidates are considered first for female-only seats and then for gender-neutral seats. No female candidate with a lower rank can displace a male candidate from a gender-neutral seat, the authors note, arguing that concerns about “merit loss” are misplaced. Unlike CBR, supernumerary seats vary across programmes: branches such as biotechnology and chemical engineering, which already had higher female representation, required few or no new seats, while civil, mechanical and electrical engineering required more.

A major outcome of SSS is the increased representation of women from disadvantaged caste groups. With 20% seats within each reserved category designated as female-only — and given that 22.5% of all seats are reserved for SC/ST categories — the minimum mandated share of SC/ST women rose to 4.5% of all seats. This “intersectional benefit,” though not an explicit aim of the policy, flows directly from its structure.

The study also found a shift in female preferences post-2018: “rank gaps between female-only and gender-neutral seats are smallest for traditionally male-dominated programs,” suggesting that high-ranking girls may have always aspired to these branches but earlier hesitated due to limited peer presence or perceptions of intense competitiveness.

Echoing the impact, third-year BTech (mineral and metallurgical engineering) student at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Akshya Jha, said, “SSS is very helpful in motivating females to aim for studying engineering in IITs. The scheme is creating a community of women engineers who will further motivate other girls to pursue higher studies in engineering.”

The study found that the scheme is designed in such a way that female candidates are allocated to female-only seats before gender-neutral seats, unlike caste reservations where candidates first compete for general seats based on their ranks before their reserved-category seats. The level of benefit varies widely across IITs and branches, since some created many female-only seats while others created very few or none, leading to uneven affirmative action.