Illegal drugs worth 500 crore seized after major operation in Manipur

A team comprising Manipur policemen and Assam Rifles personnel seized illegal drugs estimated to be worth 500 cr from a warehouse at Moreh,a border town in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district
A team comprising Manipur policemen and Assam Rifles personnel seized illegal drugs estimated to be worth ₹500 crore from a warehouse at Moreh,a border town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district.
A team comprising Manipur policemen and Assam Rifles personnel seized illegal drugs estimated to be worth 500 crore from a warehouse at Moreh,a border town in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district. (AFP/ Representational image)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 05:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

In a major drug bust, a team comprising Manipur policemen and Assam Rifles personnel have seized illegal drugs estimated to be worth 500 crore from a warehouse at Moreh,a border town in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

Confirming the drug bust on Tuesday, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said, “Marvellous achievement by Tengnoupal Police and 43 Assam Rifles on seizing a huge quantity of illegal narcotic substances, worth 500 crore, from a warehouse in Moreh.”

The Manipur CM said a Myanmar national has been arrested, while a huge number of soap cases containing suspected heroin and packets of suspected crystal meth were seized following the raid. “It is one of the biggest seizures of drugs under the ‘war on drugs’ initiative of the state government,” Biren Singh said.

Police later said the raid was carried out on the basis of “specific intelligence inputs”, according to which some locations in Moreh town near the international border were being used to store, package and distribute banned drugs that were being smuggled into India from Myanmar.

The person who was arrested in the raid was handed over to the officer-in-charge of Moreh police station. Further investigation is underway.

Tuesday, December 07, 2021
