Nainital , Taking a serious view of illegal mining along the Ganga between Raiwala and Bhogpur, the Uttarakhand High Court has questioned the failure of authorities to relocate 121 stone crushers in Haridwar district to a distance of more than 5 km from the river. Illegal mining: HC takes serious view of stone crushers not being shifted away from Ganga

Hearing a PIL against illegal mining, a division bench of the high court comprising Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Pankaj Purohit questioned why suitable places for the relocation of stone crushers in the area have not been identified yet. The high court also expressed strong displeasure over the fact that even after its earlier direction and orders from the National Green Tribunal to identify locations for stone crushers beyond 5 km from the river, no action was taken. The court termed the matter extremely serious and also questioned how 48 stone crushers which had been previously shut down, were restarted without the court's permission.

The high court also sought advice from the 27 Infantry Battalion , Garhwal Rifles, which specialises in afforestation, environmental and water conservation efforts asking it whether it can help relocate stone crushers five km away from the river. Captain Raghav from the legal cell of the Garhwal Rifles appeared before the court via video conferencing and stated that necessary information in this regard will be gathered and the court will be apprised.

The next hearing of the PIL is scheduled for June 18.

The petitioners had filed a PIL before the high court stating that rampant illegal mining is being carried out in violation of norms between Raiwala and Bhogpur in the Ganga threatening the existence of the river. The petitioners requested the court to put an end to illegal mining in the river. They submitted that the Centre had constituted the National Mission for Clean Ganga to clean and preserve the river. Despite repeated directions issued by the NMCG to the state government not to permit mining in the region, mining activities continue, they alleged in the petition.

