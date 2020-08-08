e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / IMA says nearly 200 doctors in India have succumbed to Covid-19; requests PM’s attention

IMA says nearly 200 doctors in India have succumbed to Covid-19; requests PM’s attention

Since significant proportion of the population consult general practitioner due to fever and its related symptoms, they remain the first point of contact as well as care, the doctors’ body.

india Updated: Aug 08, 2020 18:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
While an increasing number of doctors are getting infected and losing their lives every day, substantial number of them have been found to be general practitioners
While an increasing number of doctors are getting infected and losing their lives every day, substantial number of them have been found to be general practitioners(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

A total of 196 doctors in the country, majority of them being general practitioners, have succumbed to Covid-19 so far, said the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday, requesting the prime minister for his attention on the issue.

“As per the latest data collected by the IMA, our nation has lost 196 doctors, out of which 170 of them are above the age of 50 years, with general practitioners attributing to around 40 per cent of it,” the IMA said expressing concerns over the safety of doctors losing their lives in the fight against the Covid-19 crisis.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

While an increasing number of doctors are getting infected and losing their lives every day, substantial number of them have been found to be general practitioners.  Since significant proportion of the population consult general practitioner due to fever and its related symptoms, they remain the first point of contact as well as care, said the doctors’ body.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the IMA requested him to ensure adequate care for doctors and their families who are a special risk group and extend the state-sponsored medical and life insurance facilities to doctors in all the sectors.  “The IMA represents over 3.5 lakh doctors spread across the country providing next door affordable healthcare, it is pertinent to mention that Covid-19 does not differentiate between government and private sector and affect all same.

“Further disturbing are the reports that state that the doctors and their family members are not getting beds for admission and deficiency of drugs in most of the cases. The IMA thus requests the government of India to provide adequate attention for the safety and welfare of doctors during the pandemic,” said Dr Rajan Sharma, National President, IMA Dr R V Asokan, Secretary General, IMA, said the mortality rate among doctors due to Covid-19 has reached an “alarming proposition” now. “Saving each and every life of a doctor will ensure safety of thousands of patients who depend on their care. Doctors who have died in line of their professional duty merit favourable consideration for succour and solace to their families. It is thus pertinent for the IMA to also draw your attention to the demoralising effect to our healthcare community,” he said.

tags
top news
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
2 held for thrashing rickshaw driver who refused to chant ‘Modi zindabad’
2 held for thrashing rickshaw driver who refused to chant ‘Modi zindabad’
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
5 Zoom features that you may not be using during video calls
5 Zoom features that you may not be using during video calls
Kerala plane crash ‘murder, not accident’: Expert who flagged safety issues
Kerala plane crash ‘murder, not accident’: Expert who flagged safety issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In