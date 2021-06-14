IMD issues red, orange alerts for these states

IMD has issued a red alert for Konkan and Goa and an orange alert for parts of Maharashtra, coastal districts and south interior of Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand for Monday as monsoon advanced in the country.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bengaluru unit director CS Patil said the orange alert has been announced for the coastal districts of Karnataka till June 17.

"Entire Karnataka state is very likely to experience widespread rainfall from June 13 to 17. Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshin Kannada, Shivamogga and Chikmagalur are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for which orange alert is announced from June 13 to 17," Patil said, according to news agency ANI.

Bengaluru is very likely to experience light to moderate rainfall during the next two days, Patil added.

Also read | Delhi likely to witness thunderstorm today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has said that monsoon has entered almost all parts of the country, except some areas of Uttar Pradesh, parts of Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, within a span of 10 days and its progress is at least a fortnight in advance.

On Sunday, monsoon advanced to most parts of Madhya Pradesh, entire Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, most parts of east Uttar Pradesh and some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, entire Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and some parts of north Haryana, Chandigarh and north Punjab.

Also read | Paediatricians warn of monsoon diseases as deadly as Covid-19 for children

IMD has said that the northern limit of monsoon (NLM) is passing through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar. The conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into most parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and some more parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab in the next 48 hours, IMD added.

There has been 25 per cent excess rain over the country since June 1. Of the 36 subdivisions, 12 recorded ‘large excess’ rain (60 per cent above normal), 10 recorded ‘excess’ (20 per cent to 59 per cent) and nine recorded ‘normal’ (-19 per cent to 19 per cent).

Monsoon is normally expected to cover all parts of the country, except a small part of Rajasthan, by July 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON