IMD planning early heatwave alerts

To facilitate better preparation for extreme heat stress possible in the coming years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will start providing an early warning lead and heatwave impact assessment, scientists of the weather monitoring agency and Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D), have said

In a comment piece in the journal ‘Nature India’ that was published Saturday, IMD director general M Mohapatra and IIT-D scientists R K Jenamani and S K Dash wrote that improving early warning lead time will help save more lives and will assist local administration to take better heat-action measures.

According to the piece, the assessment will be drawn up by factoring in relative humidity, night temperature and wind conditions for very hot days — when maximum temperatures of 45°C-49°C are reported -- over northwest and central India.

“Heat waves are not new. There is evidence of large-scale heat waves in other parts of the world, including Europe and the United States. When the base temperature of the earth goes up, disturbances such as heat waves are most likely to occur. However, what is concerning is the evidence of increase in their frequency and intensity and numerical models suggesting possible future rise in temperature. Globally, the last seven years have been the warmest on record,” they wrote.

So far, the IMD has been issuing heatwave warnings 3-5 days in advance across the country. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and heat-prone states are trying to reduce mortality due to heat waves, the comment said and added that early warning systems can be improved for more accurate forecasts and better implementation of heat action plans by states.

According to IMD, there were two major causes behind the heatwave spell in March and April — the absence of rainfall and convective activities such as thunderstorms for a long period and the absence of active western disturbances and anti-cyclonic subsidence of warmer dry air at lower and middle levels over north Arabian Sea and adjacent south Pakistan and Gujarat.

“In India, the summer of 2022 unfolded in an unusual way as early as 11 March mostly over the plains of northwest, central India, Gujarat and the western Himalayan region,” the comment notes, adding that the ‘major’ and ‘severe’ heatwaves came in six spells — March 11-23 , March 27-April 12, April 17-20, 23 April 23- May 2, May 7-16 and May 19-2.

Most of these spells were over the plains of northwest and central India, Gujarat and parts of western Himalayan region, southern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and the national capital region of Delhi. The period of 24-30 April is the only one when it spread further east to some parts of West Bengal and Odisha.

A comparison of heat waves of the past 13 years (2010-2022) shows record highs this year. March had the highest number (93) of meteorological sub-division days (MSD). MSD is the sum of the heatwave days in different meteorological sub-divisions of the country. April 2010 had the highest number (404) of MSDs of heat waves followed by 2022 at 209 MSDs.

March and April also surpassed earlier recorded values in the last 122 years. In March 2022, the average maximum temperature over India was 33.1ºC, highest on record for March. In April 2022, the average temperature over India rose to 35.3ºC against a normal of 33.94ºC (normal calculated based on the period 1981-2010). It was the third highest on record for April in 122 years. The average minimum temperature in April also shot up to 23.51ºC, second highest for the period.

Normally, March and April in India see rain and thunderstorms at regular intervals with both the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea providing ample moisture. The temperature follows a regular ‘high rise and less fall’ pattern in the same period. Although the temperature rises in value seasonally, the number of heatwaves are not at an alarming level, the comment notes.

“The absence of active western disturbances (WDs) in March and April 2022 over north India led to severely subdued rainfall and scant thunderstorm activities over northwest and central India. Five western disturbances moved across north India in March, but were dry without any moisture from the Arabian Sea or Bay of Bengal except one that caused isolated rainfall over northwest and central India for a couple of days early March,” they wrote.

April was similar with only six WDs in north India, mostly feeble and dry and moving across the higher ridges of the Himalayas.

“The efforts to improve forecast lead time and issue impact-based warning is already going on. IMD is already doing, and it is a continuous process. We are saying that we should remain focused on early warning systems,” said co-author Dash.

On the link between climate crisis and the heat wave spell, Dash said the link was obvious. “We have said in our comment also that when base or mean temperatures are going up, heat waves will be more severe because circulation patterns also change. So, rise in heat wave extremes is expected. But we can conclude what role did climate crisis play in this heatwave spell by doing some modelling studies,” he added.

