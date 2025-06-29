Ranchi, The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a 'red' alert, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Jharkhand till July 1, an official said. IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Jharkhand till July 1

Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, which has been experiencing light to moderate rainfall since Sunday morning, is likely to receive heavy rainfall till the morning of July 2, the IMD official added.

The 'red' alert , predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, was issued for Gumla, Simdega, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum districts till 8.30 am on June 30, according to the weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Sunday.

The 'red' warning was further issued for Gumla, Simdega, Khunti and West Singhbhum till 8.30 am on July 1.

"Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall will occur due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the northern Bay of Bengal and its subsequent slow movement in a west-northwest direction towards Jharkhand. Additionally, a trough over Jharkhand will also contribute to this heavy rainfall," Abhishek Anand, deputy director of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said.

An 'orange' alert for heavy rainfall was issued for Ranchi, Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Lohardaga and Latehar districts on Sunday, according to the weather bulletin issued by the IMD.

On June 30, an 'orange alert' has been issued for East Singhbhum, Saraikela-Kharswan, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Lohardaga, Latehar, Chatra and Palamu, and it has been issued for Ranchi, Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Latehar, Chatra and Palamu till 8.30 am on July 2.

In view of the warning by the weather department, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday asked the officials of the disaster management department and district administrations to remain alert.

"The weather department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in districts of the state for the next few days. The disaster management department and all district administrations should maintain constant coordination with the weather department and other agencies, remain alert, and work to provide assistance to the public in all situations," Soren posted on X.

Jharkhand has recorded 81 per cent surplus rainfall from June 1 to June 29.

The state received 327.5 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 181.4 mm between June 1 and June 29.

Ranchi district recorded the highest surplus rainfall at 198 per cent, followed by Latehar at 190 per cent.

However, Godda and Deoghar are still facing rainfall deficits of 27 per cent.

