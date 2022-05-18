IMD predicts heatwave in Rajasthan, these states for next two days | 5 points

Several parts of India continued to reel under the scorching heat conditions on Wednesday. After a very small period of respite, there could be a new heatwave spell over northwest and central parts of the country from Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned.

The heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Rajasthan, south Punjab, south Haryana and Madhya Pradesh on May 19, said the Met department.

Here are the top updates on heatwave in India:

On Wednesday, Rajasthan's Dholpur recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius - the highest in the state - followed by 45.2 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 45 degrees Celsius in Churu, 44.8 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer and Bikaner and 44.2 degrees Celsius in Phalodi. According to the weather department, the maximum temperatures across the state are likely to rise by two to three notches over the next two days. According to a Met official, the heatwave conditions would prevail for the next three days in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions where the maximum temperatures are likely to remain above 45 degrees Celsius. In Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Kota divisions, the heatwave conditions will prevail on May 19 and 20. However, it is likely to change from May 21 due to a new western disturbance and light rainfall, reported PTI, quoting a weather department official. Delhi witnessed a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday, bringing the mercury down by a few notches. With this, weather forecasters have said a steep rise in temperatures is unlikely in the next one week due to the western disturbances. The maximum temperature at Delhi's Safdarjung observatory was recorded at 40.6 degrees Celsius. Haryana and Punjab continued to see maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits on Wednesday. Gurugram in Haryana recorded 44.7 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department. Meanwhile, in Punjab, Bathinda recorded 44 degrees and Amritsar recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, a spell of an intense heatwave is likely to grip Rajasthan, south Punjab, south Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh on May 19 and May 20. Along with this, Odisha is also likely to go through an intense heat spell from May 22.

(With inputs from agencies)

