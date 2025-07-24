Ranchi, The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall across Jharkhand on Friday and Saturday, an official said. IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Jharkhand over next 2 days

For Friday, it issued an 'orange' alert , predicting very heavy rainfall in three districts, and 'yellow' alert , forecasting heavy rainfall in 17 districts, he said.

The 'orange' alert has been sounded for Saraikela-Kharswan, and East and West Singhbhum districts from 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday, the official said.

The districts that are likely to witness heavy rainfall during the period include Simdega, Gumla, Lohardaga, Khunti, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Hazaribag, Koderma, Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamtara, Deoghar, Dumka, Pakur, Godda and Sahibganj.

"Jharkhand is expected receive widespread rainfall till July 29 under the influence of a low pressure system. A monsoon trough will also support the system, leading to rainfall. Very to very heavy rainfall is expected in several districts, mainly in south-east and south-central parts of the state, on Friday and Saturday," Ranchi Meteorological Centre's Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said.

According to the IMD, the remnant of tropical cyclone 'Wipha' has emerged and under its influence, a low pressure area has formed over the north Bay of Bengal on Thursday. It is likely to become well marked during the next 24 hours and is likely to move west-northwestwards towards north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts over the subsequent 48 hours.

For July 26, an 'orange' alert has been sounded for Gumla, Simdega, Ranchi, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum, while an 'yellow' alert has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar and Lohardaga.

"People should remain alert, as surface runoff and inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas," Anand said.

Jharkhand recorded 52 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and July 24, he said.

The eastern state received 660.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 434.7 mm during the period.

East Singhbhum district recorded the highest surplus rainfall at 126 per cent, followed by Saraikela-Kharswan at 106 per cent, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.