IMD predicts rainfall in northwest, mercury dip

Minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 2°C-4°C from Wednesday over most parts of northwest India following a wet spell, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. Cold wave conditions are also likely to set in over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan on January 1 and 2, it added.

A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over north Pakistan while an induced cyclonic circulation is observed over southwest Rajasthan and neighbouring area, IMD said.

A trough is running from the cyclonic circulation to north Telangana while a cyclonic circulation is lying over central parts of Uttar Pradesh, too.

“Under the influence of these systems, light to moderate, scattered rainfall/snowfall was witnessed over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Tuesday; with the latter likely to witness the same on Wednesday,” the IMD said.

“Over Delhi the wet spell is almost over. Minimum temperatures will start dropping now gradually. We can expect very cold nights on December 31 and January 1 if the winds are strong and northerly. Another active western disturbance is approaching on January 5 which is likely to bring rain over Delhi around January 5 and 6. We are monitoring that approaching WD and will issue an alert accordingly,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre.

On Tuesday, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan recorded light rainfall while Uttar Pradesh received scattered to fairly widespread rainfall. Isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm were also reported over East and adjoining West Uttar Pradesh.

“The present western disturbance that brought scattered and widespread rain over the northern hills and northwest India has become more active over central India due to moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal. So we are witnessing hailstorm and thunderstorm over central and east India now,” added Jenamani.

Minimum temperatures are presently 2°C-5°C above normal over many parts of Northwest, Central, East, Northeast and north peninsular India.