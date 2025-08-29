Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, : Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Friday

* The Supreme Court asked the Centre whether it wanted to build a border wall like in the US to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the country.

* The Supreme Court agreed to hear on September 8 pleas of the RJD and AIMIM for extending the deadline to file claims and objections in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

* The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea alleging a child suffered permanent disability after climbing a pile of illegally dumped stones crushed at a unit owned by Khurai MLA Bhupendra Singh's nephew and coming in contact with a high-tension wire.

* The Supreme Court granted three months to a Bandra Family court in Mumbai to decide a decade-old high-profile divorce case involving industrialist Jaidev Shroff and his estranged wife Poonam Jaidev Shroff.

* The Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by a presiding officer of the Debts Recovery Tribunal , Chandigarh, against an order extending his suspension.

* The Supreme Court agreed to list on September 3 the hearing on the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

* The Supreme Court asked the National Legal Services Authority to inspect and submit a report over the relocation of urban homeless shelters in the national capital due to DMRC work.

* The Supreme Court agreed to examine a plea for the implementation of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 for women lawyers enrolled with State Bar Councils or Bar Association.

* Irked by 21 adjournments in a bail matter by the Allahabad High Court, the Supreme Court on Friday reiterated cases of personal liberty ought to be decided expeditiously as it asked the high court chief justice to look into it.

* The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre on a plea by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy seeking a direction to the government to "expeditiously" decide his representation to declare 'Ram Setu' as a national monument.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.