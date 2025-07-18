Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
Important cases heard by Supreme Court on July 18

Published on: Jul 18, 2025 08:28 pm IST

Important cases heard by Supreme Court on July 18

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, :

Important cases heard by Supreme Court on July 18
Important cases heard by Supreme Court on July 18

* SC said prison rules were applicable individually to states, which ought to frame common rules on the release of terminally ill prisoners.

* SC directed the National Human Right Commission to be made a party to the PIL for the implementation of a 2017 law on safeguarding the rights and needs of persons with mental illnesses.

* Centre informed SC that efforts were on and the government was trying everything possible to ensure Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, on death row for murder in Yemen, came out safely.

* SC refused to stay the trial court proceedings against former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the CBI's land-for-jobs case.

* SC rejected a PIL challenging the appointment of Bihar Public Service Commission chairperson Parmar Ravi Manubhai after observing that an FIR against him was closed.

* SC asked the Bar Council of India about the presence of a scheme to waive off fee of poor LLB graduates who write the All India Bar Examination to enrol as lawyers.

* Delhi Police informed SC that the Russian mother, pitted in a bitter custody battle of her child with her estranged Indian husband, has not left the country, at least through legal means.

* SC transferred from high courts to itself, four PILs seeking a ban on opinion trading platforms for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling activities.

* SC pulled up the Centre and Maharashtra government for not creating courts for cases under special statutes concerned that courts will be forced to grant bail to accused.

* SC rebuked unauthorised constructions in Chandi Chowk area despite a court-ordered ban and asked Delhi Police to arrest those "putting even a brick".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

