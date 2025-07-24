Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, : Important cases heard by Supreme Court on July 24

* SC stayed the Bombay HC verdict acquitting all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blasts case but said they need not return to jail.

* SC called the Karnataka HC's decision to grant bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and six others in the Renukaswamy murder case a "perverse exercise” of discretionary power.

* SC expressed the possibility of remanding on July 25 the matter over the stay of movie "Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder" back to the high court.

* SC agreed to examine a plea seeking contempt action against Assam government authorities for allegedly violating the top court directives during its demolition exercise in Goalpara district.

* SC agreed to list a batch of pleas questioning the delay on the part of the central government in appointment of judges after the collegium reiterated their names.

* SC agreed to hear on July 28 a plea questioning whether BS VI-compliant vehicles should have an end-of-life period of 15 years for petrol variants and 10 years for diesel variants in the National Capital Region.

* SC agreed to hear on July 28 a plea of West Bengal government against the Calcutta HC decision staying the new list of other backward classes .

* SC agreed to hear next week a plea challenging the appointment of Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta claiming the due process was not followed.

* SC dismissed a plea alleging bogus voting registration, saying the court's PIL jurisdiction was being "misused and abused".

* SC dismissed a plea to appoint an expert committee to conduct a comprehensive study on the adverse impact of direct cash benefit, freebies and other state-sponsored schemes

* SC dismissed a plea to ensure installation of six airbags in passenger vehicles and said the matter was exclusively within the policy domain.

