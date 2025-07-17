Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Thursday

PTI
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 09:05 pm IST

Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Thursday

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, :

Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Thursday
Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Thursday

* In a verdict impacting small and medium industries, SC held the Limitation Act would be applicable to the arbitration proceedings under the 2006 law on micro, small and medium enterprises .

* SC held that a tribal woman or her legal heirs would be entitled to an equal share in ancestral property.

* SC said suspicious circumstances like non-­mention of the wife's status or reason for her disinheritance in Will ought not to be examined in isolation but in light of all attending circumstances of the case.

* SC expressed displeasure over a plea seeking FIR against Delhi High Court judges and members of Central Administrative Tribunal calling it "scandalous" and filed for "publicity stunt".

* SC stayed an order making Union Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy a party to the ongoing contempt proceedings over the alleged large-scale land encroachment in a Karnataka village.

* SC directed senior Delhi Police officials to immediately trace a child of a Russian mother and an Indian father while asking the Centre to issue a look out notice with regard to the woman and the minor to ensure she did not leave the country.

* SC allowed the Madhya Pradesh High Court to conduct interviews and declare results of the Civil Judge, Junior Division Exam 2022.

* SC expressed its reservation over the Karnataka High Court’s decision to grant bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the Renukaswamy murder case.

* "Your clients seem to be goons," SC said while trashing the anticipatory bail pleas of two men who allegedly coerced a person at gunpoint and got executed a fraudulent sale deed for approximately 60 khata of land in Patna, Bihar, in 2023.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

