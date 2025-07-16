Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Wednesday

Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
PTI |
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 07:09 PM IST

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, :

* SC questioned Haryana SIT's line of investigation in the case of Ashoka University professor booked for social media posts on Operation Sindoor saying "it misdirected itself".

* SC deferred to July 21 the matter over the movie "Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder" and asked the filmmakers to await the decision of the Centre-appointed panel to hear objections against the movie.

* In a relief to Himachal Pradesh government, SC upheld the state's right to receive 18 per cent of power generated by JSW Hydro Energy Limited free of cost as provided in their agreement.

* SC asked former Delhi University's faculty Hany Babu to move either the Bombay High Court or the trial court for bail in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

* SC said when "human lives are at stake and the cost is blood" the matter requires "utmost sincerity" and acquitted a man on death row for killing his family in 2013.

* SC sought Uttar Pradesh government's response on a plea against certain provisions of the 2024 amended UP law on unlawful religious conversion.

* SC expressed its anguish over 20 high courts not filing compliance reports following its verdict on ensuring toilet facilities in all courts and tribunals in the country and gave them eight weeks to do so.

* SC agreed to hear a plea against an order refusing to direct a retest in NEET-UG 2025 for candidates aggrieved by power outage at some centres in Madhya Pradesh.

* SC said power to proceed against other persons appearing to be guilty of an offence was to be exercised with "utmost caution" as it was for advancing the cause of justice and not a tool to harass anyone.

* SC sought response from the National Investigation Agency on a plea filed by a man arrested for allegedly helping some persons accused of terrorist activities.

* SC directed the Delhi government to issue a fresh notification to declare the Lodhi-era monument "Gumti of Shaikh Ali" a protected monument under law.

* SC sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea over issues faced by lawyers, particularly the breach of their privileges.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Wednesday
