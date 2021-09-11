Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / In 1 day, National Lok Adalat settles 1.5 million cases worth 2,281 crore
india news

In 1 day, National Lok Adalat settles 1.5 million cases worth 2,281 crore

During his interaction with the judicial officers,Justice Uday U Lalit emphasised that Lok Adalats are imperative to reduce the huge pendency in the justice system of the country.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Justice Uday U Lalit overseeing National Lok Adalat virtually.

New Delhi Organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the National Lok Adalat on Saturday succeeded in getting over 1.5 million cases settled in a day, involving a settlement amount of whopping 2,281 crore .

Data available till 4 pm on Saturday from legal services authorities across the country demonstrated that 3.3 million cases were taken up, out of which 1.5 million were disposed of. Of the settled cases, more than 592,000 cases were pending before various courts at different stages while 940,000 cases have been resolved at pre-litigation stage.

Lok Adalats were organised in both virtual and hybrid mode and chiefly took up cases of motor accident, matrimonial disputes, cheque bounce, labour disputes, criminal compoundable cases and revenue cases.

Justice Uday U Lalit, Executive Chairman of NALSA, virtually joined the ongoing proceedings of the Lok Adalat benches constituted at district levels and also interacted with more than 50 presiding judges of these benches.

RELATED STORIES

During his interaction with the judicial officers, Justice Lalit emphasised that Lok Adalats are imperative to reduce the huge pendency in the justice system of the country.

The Adalat on Saturday also achieved the feat of establishing a virtual connect up to taluka level and some of the places connected for the first time included Pindwara in Sirohi district, which is a Tribal area of Rajasthan and Keshkal in Kondagaon district, which is a Moaist-affected area of Chhattisgarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Centre clears appointments to National Company Law Tribunal, Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

Verdict disqualifying then PM Indira Gandhi was judgment of great courage: CJI

Govt slashes edible oil duties again as prices soar

CR Paatil says he is not in the race for Gujarat's CM post
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP