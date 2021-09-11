In 1 day, National Lok Adalat settles 1.5 million cases worth 2,281 crore

New Delhi Organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the National Lok Adalat on Saturday succeeded in getting over 1.5 million cases settled in a day, involving a settlement amount of whopping ₹2,281 crore .

Data available till 4 pm on Saturday from legal services authorities across the country demonstrated that 3.3 million cases were taken up, out of which 1.5 million were disposed of. Of the settled cases, more than 592,000 cases were pending before various courts at different stages while 940,000 cases have been resolved at pre-litigation stage.

Lok Adalats were organised in both virtual and hybrid mode and chiefly took up cases of motor accident, matrimonial disputes, cheque bounce, labour disputes, criminal compoundable cases and revenue cases.

Justice Uday U Lalit, Executive Chairman of NALSA, virtually joined the ongoing proceedings of the Lok Adalat benches constituted at district levels and also interacted with more than 50 presiding judges of these benches.

During his interaction with the judicial officers, Justice Lalit emphasised that Lok Adalats are imperative to reduce the huge pendency in the justice system of the country.

The Adalat on Saturday also achieved the feat of establishing a virtual connect up to taluka level and some of the places connected for the first time included Pindwara in Sirohi district, which is a Tribal area of Rajasthan and Keshkal in Kondagaon district, which is a Moaist-affected area of Chhattisgarh.