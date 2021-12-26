Home / India News / In 20 years, 51% sessions adjourned early in Parliament: Rajya Sabha data
In 20 years, 51% sessions adjourned early in Parliament: Rajya Sabha data

The analysis of early adjournments showed that since the 193rd session held during July-August 2001, 32 of the 63 sessions till the just concluded winter session, ended before schedule
Published on Dec 26, 2021 11:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi Adjourning a Parliament session ahead of its schedule—as has been the case in the last five sessions—is neither a new trend nor an exception. For, 51% or 32 of 62 sessions in the past 20 years had to be curtailed for various reasons, a Rajya Sabha secretariat analysis showed.

Disruptions, an increasing trend in parliamentary strategy, were in focus in the recently concluded winter session of Parliament that saw Rajya Sabha proceedings washed out partially. It also saw the suspension of 13 members over unparliamentary behaviour, only to rake up a row over the validity of such suspension.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu asked for a report on the trend of early adjournments after the winter session was cut short on December 22, a day ahead of schedule. To be sure, the winter session fared better than the last four sessions as some of them were shortened by a week or even 13 days.

The analysis of early adjournments showed that since the 193rd session held during July-August 2001, 32 of the 63 sessions till the just concluded winter session, ended before schedule. While 25 sessions (40%) of the 63 ran their full course, 6 sessions (9%) concluded beyond the scheduled duration.

Since 2020, Parliament has been affected by the Covid pandemic starting with last year’s budget session that was cut short by 13 days. This time, too, the session was wrapped up a day before schedule amid fears over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“On account of running short of the scheduled calendar of sittings, the Rajya Sabha has lost a total of 108 sittings (7.42% of the total scheduled sittings) over the last 20 years. With the House meeting beyond the schedule for a total of 23 sittings in 6 sessions, the net loss in sittings was 85, accounting for 6% of the total scheduled sittings of 1,455 over 20 years,” the analysis said.

During the Narendra Modi government, 14 of 25 sessions held since June 2014 fell short of schedule, accounting for 56% of the total.

“Reasons for such early adjournments include disruptions, agreement among the parties, government’s proposals, elections and the pandemic recently,” said a senior official of the Rajya Sabha.

Sunday, December 26, 2021
