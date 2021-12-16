PM Modi to visit UP again, to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway on December 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur at 1pm on December 18, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday.

The 594km-long Expressway will be laid at a cost of more than ₹36,200 crore, the PMO noted. “The route, which will comprise six lanes, will start near the Bijauli village in Meerut, extending all the way till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj,” it further said.

The Expressway, the release highlighted, will be the longest in Uttar Pradesh upon its completion, connecting the western and eastern regions of the poll-bound northern state.

Additional features of the Ganga Expressway will include a 3.5km long air strip to assist in emergency take off and landing of Indian Air Force (IAF) planes, as well as an industrial corridor, which, the PMO said, will come up along the Expressway.

“It will also give a fillip to multiple sectors, including industrial development, trade, culture, tourism etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region,” the statement mentioned.

PM Modi's Saturday visit to Uttar Pradesh will be his second for the week; he was in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on December 13 and 14 to inaugurate phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

On November 16, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway in UP, where assembly elections are likely to take place early next year.