In 50th Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi pushes for empowering youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the New India is made of youths who are very ambitious and want to achieve things fast, and if they are given an encouraging atmosphere, they will transform the nation.

“People say youth ask a lot of question. This is a good thing because this means they want let go of old things. They don’t have time to waste and want to achieve things fast. Today’s youth is very able, ambitious and dream big,” Modi said in the 50th episode of his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat.

“People say the young generation wants to do so many things at the same time. I say what’s wrong in that? They’re good at multi-tasking so they do that. This is the new India. If they are given a free and encouraging atmosphere, they will transform the nation,” he said in response to a question by a listener who wanted to know how Modi could influence youths while parents had a difficult time with them.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the topics of conversation with teenagers are mostly limited studies and behaviour and lifestyle.

“Do this, don’t do this. Slowly, the level of communication is coming down. This is a matter of concern,” he said, advising people to accept instead of expect and discuss instead of dismiss.

“I try to understand the youth and match their wavelength. When our baggage from the past doesn’t come in between, then we are able to understand other people better,” he said.

Hailing the golden jubilee of Mann Ki Baat, he said social issues raised through it, like cleanliness, road safety, drug abuse eradication, selfie with daughter, etc., were taken up by media and crated more awareness.

“When Mann Ki Baat started, I decided that politics will not be a part of it, it’ll neither have the praises of the government nor my name. The voice of this show is mine, but the examples, emotion and the spirit of it is of the people,” he said.

Modi also reiterated his government’s decision to develop the Kartarpur corridor to ensure smooth pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary, which would also be celebrated in a grand manner across the country and other parts of the world.

Noting that November 26 (Monday) was the Constitution day of India, he reminded people of the its architect BR Ambedkar and others who conceived it, with a dream of making every India, including the poor, prosperous.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 13:12 IST