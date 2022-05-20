Home / India News / In a first, agro products from Northeast exported from Assam to Vietnam by air
In a first, agro products from Northeast exported from Assam to Vietnam by air

The products, Assam orthodox tea, large cardamom, Naga chilly, black rice and bathing soaps made from fruits were exported by the North East Farm Sales Promotion (NEFSP), a start-up from Assam.
Delegates and officials flagging off the first consignment of agro-products to Vietnam from the Guwahati airport on Thursday. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on May 20, 2022 06:31 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

Guwahati: In a boost to export of agro-products from the region, a local start-up sent the first consignment of products from the Northeast by flight on Thursday from Guwahati to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

“This is the first time agro-products from the region have been exported by air from Assam to any South East Asian country,” said Ruma Devi, corporate communications manager at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport, Guwahati.

Jahnabi Phookan, advisor to NEFSP informed that the start-up has plans to export agro-food products from the Northeast to Europe, Africa and Singapore in the near future.

“The vision is to take products from the region to the global stage. The move has its own challenges of marketing, logistics and compliance. But we are confident we will overcome them,” she said.

Last year, agro-products from Assam had been sent directly by flight from Guwahati to Dubai and other Middle East countries.

    Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times .

