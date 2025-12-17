New Delhi, Indian Coast Guard's ship 'Sarthak' has entered the strategic port of Chabahar in Iran as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to Gulf countries, officials said on Wednesday. In a first for ICG, offshore patrol vessel 'Sarthak' visits strategic Chabahar port

During the port call, Sarthak, an offshore patrol vessel, will engage in a range of activities to strengthen institutional linkages and enhance mutual understanding in maritime safety and security, they said.

The ship entering the Chabahar port marks the "first-ever visit of an ICG ship" to the port, underscoring India's growing maritime engagement in the region, the officials said.

The ICG said 'Sarthak' arrived at Chabahar on Tuesday and it will remain in the port till December 19.

"During the port call, ICG Ship Sarthak will engage in a wide range of professional and community-oriented activities with the Iranian Navy and other Iranian maritime agencies. These include courtesy calls and professional interactions, aimed at strengthening institutional linkages and enhancing mutual understanding in maritime safety and security," a senior official of ICG said.

Key highlights of the port call include joint training activities focusing on maritime search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, and marine pollution response, the ICG said.

"A marine pollution response demonstration in Chabahar harbour, targeting oil spills and hazardous and noxious substances spills, will be conducted to showcase coordinated response mechanisms. MRCC-to-MRCC coordination drills, a table-top exercise, and joint Visit, Board, Search and Seizure drills will further enhance interoperability and operational preparedness between the two sides," it said.

MRCC stands for Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres.

Chabahar, located on the northern flank of Gulf of Oman, is a strategically placed deep-water port that offers India a direct maritime gateway to Iran, land-locked Afghanistan and Central Asia, a shorter and geopolitically independent alternative to routes that transit Pakistan, the ICG said.

This connectivity enables New Delhi to expand trade and transit linkages including linkage to the International North-South Transport Corridor or INSTC concept.

"This landmark visit marks the first-ever visit of an ICG Ship to the port of Chabahar, underscoring India's growing maritime engagement in the region.

"It strengthens New Delhi's ability to project economic influence, secure supply lines to Afghanistan and Central Asia, and present a competing development model in the region, consistent with India's SAGAR and MAHASAGAR vision of secure, cooperative maritime engagements," the ICG said in a statement.

In addition to professional engagements, the visit will feature sports fixtures and a beach walkathon, with the participation of embarked National Cadet Corps cadets, aligning with the national Puneet Sagar Abhiyan to promote marine environmental awareness and coastal cleanliness.

The port call at Chabahar follows the Sarthak's earlier visit to Kuwait, where the ICG ship successfully interacted with the Kuwait Coast Guard, further highlighting the ICG's expanding footprint and constructive engagement with regional maritime partners, the statement said.

The historic visit of Sarthak to Chabahar "reflects India's commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation, promoting a rules-based maritime order, and contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development across the wider Indian Ocean Region and the Gulf," the ICG said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.