e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In Bengal, assembly session to be held for 1 day, Covid-19 test must for all

In Bengal, assembly session to be held for 1 day, Covid-19 test must for all

Several MLAs, house staff and journalists underwent a Covid-19 test in the assembly premises as part of safety norms ahead of the monsoon session.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Even though it had been decided earlier to hold the monsoon session for two days on September 9 and 10, on Tuesday an all-party meeting was held in which it was decided that the session would be held only on September 9.
Even though it had been decided earlier to hold the monsoon session for two days on September 9 and 10, on Tuesday an all-party meeting was held in which it was decided that the session would be held only on September 9.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

The monsoon session of the West Bengal legislative assembly will be held only for one day, instead of two days, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been decided that the house will be adjourned after an obituary reference and placing of a few reports,” Biman Banerjee, speaker of the legislative assembly told reporters on Tuesday.

Even though it had been decided earlier to hold the monsoon session for two days on September 9 and 10, on Tuesday an all-party meeting was held in which it was decided that the session would be held only on September 9.

Several MLAs, house staff and journalists underwent a Covid-19 test in the assembly premises as part of safety norms ahead of the monsoon session.

“Everyone from MLAs to staff of the assembly, security personnel and media personnel will have to undergo Rapid Antigen Tests without which the person won’t be allowed in,” said Tapas Roy, minister of state for parliamentary affairs and a spokesperson of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The 294-member West Bengal assembly was adjourned sine die on March 17 as the state budget session was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

tags
top news
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty sent to judicial custody till September 22
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty sent to judicial custody till September 22
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In