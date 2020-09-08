In Bengal, assembly session to be held for 1 day, Covid-19 test must for all

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:22 IST

The monsoon session of the West Bengal legislative assembly will be held only for one day, instead of two days, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been decided that the house will be adjourned after an obituary reference and placing of a few reports,” Biman Banerjee, speaker of the legislative assembly told reporters on Tuesday.

Even though it had been decided earlier to hold the monsoon session for two days on September 9 and 10, on Tuesday an all-party meeting was held in which it was decided that the session would be held only on September 9.

Several MLAs, house staff and journalists underwent a Covid-19 test in the assembly premises as part of safety norms ahead of the monsoon session.

“Everyone from MLAs to staff of the assembly, security personnel and media personnel will have to undergo Rapid Antigen Tests without which the person won’t be allowed in,” said Tapas Roy, minister of state for parliamentary affairs and a spokesperson of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The 294-member West Bengal assembly was adjourned sine die on March 17 as the state budget session was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.