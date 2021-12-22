In Bengal BJP rejig, veterans dropped, former TMC leaders make it

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its new state committee on Wednesday evening, replacing several veterans and triggering rumblings in the organisation by retaining many who came from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The party announced the names of 11 new vice-presidents, five general secretaries and 12 secretaries alongside seven new morcha (front) presidents and those who will head departments such as media, information technology and social media. New spokespersons and television show panelists were also appointed. Some among the latter had been seen criticizing the BJP in the past.

Although infighting was witnessed in several district units in recent years because of the importance given to ex-TMC leaders and workers, BJP veterans such as Pratap Banerjee, Biswapriyo Roy Chowdhury, Union minister of state Dr Subhas Sarkar, Raj Kamal Pathak, Debasish Mitra, Ritesh Tiwari, Raju Banerjee and Jay Prakash Majumdar were dropped from the panel of vice-presidents. Majumdar was made a spokesperson.

Pathak was among the most vocal critics of the party’s policies while Roy Chowdhury was a known hardliner. Another hardliner, general secretary Sayantan Basu, was dropped as well.

Coming a day after the BJP was trounced in the Kolkata municipal polls and six months after the saffron camp secured only 77 of the state’s 294 assembly seats against the TMC’s 213, the strategic changes were made by state leaders in consultation with the central leadership in Delhi, said senior BJP leaders who did not want to be identified.

“There was no visible effort to project people who have worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which used to be the old practice, and keep out former TMC leaders,” a leader said.

Bengal’s projected population in 2021 stands at 101.9 million. During the 2011 census, Christians comprised only 0.72% of the population against 70.54% Hindus and 27.01% Muslims.

In the assembly polls, the BJP fielded nine Muslim candidates but none could win. There was no Christian in the fray. However, the sole Buddhist candidate, Bishal Lama, won the Kalchini seat in north Bengal’s Alipurduar district.

In north Bengal’s eight districts -- where members of the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe have a sizeable population - the BJP captured 30 of the 54 assembly seats six months ago. The TMC, on the other hand, bagged most of the seats in south Bengal where Muslims live in larger numbers.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, too, the BJP bagged 18 of the state’s 42 seats, creating a record. In north Bengal, it secured seven of the eight seats.

On Wednesday, several members of the SC and ST communities made it to the upper tiers but Ali Hossain, who was state minority morcha president, was replaced by Charles Nandi, a former journalist and member of the Christian community who used to handle the social media page of former state president Dilip Ghosh.

Legislator Joyel Murmu was made the ST Morcha president while Sudip Das was appointed head of the SC morcha.

The selections were made after discussions with BJP national president J P Nadda and other central leaders. Though the talks were carried out by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakravorty, some state leaders had a say in the decision-making process, a party old-timer from Bengal said.

The recent poll results also showed that BJP did not get any noticeable support from women and young voters in south Bengal.

Saumitra Khan, a two-time Lok Sabha member from Bankura district who left the TMC and became the yuva morcha (youth front) president was replaced on Wednesday by Indranil Khan, a Kolkata-based oncologist who unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls.

Saumitra Khan, whose strong differences with Dilip Ghosh became public several times in recent months, was made a state vice-president.

Tanuja Chakraborty replaced fashion designer-turned politician Agnimitra Paul as the mahila morcha (women’s front) president. Paul, who won the Asansol South assembly seat in the March-April polls, was made a general secretary along with Lok Sabha member Locket Chatterjee

No BJP leader was willing to comment on record on the reshuffle.

Kolkata-based political science professor Udayan Bandopadhyay said, “It appears from the list that former TMC minister Suvendu Adhikri, who is now leader of the opposition in the assembly, will have no problem working with the new committee members.”

Adhikari joined the BJP in December last year.