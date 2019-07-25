In big reshuffle, 24 bureaucrats moved

New Delhi The central government moved 24 bureaucrats in a major reshuffle, according to a release on Wednesday. Finance secretary SC Garg, who was also secretary to the department of economic affairs, was named the new power secretary. The Rajasthan-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was the most senior bureaucrat in the finance ministry and a key figure in the maiden budget presentation by minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In a related development, Union power secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, an Assam and Meghalaya-cadre IAS officer of the 1984 batch, was appointed officer on special duty (OSD) in the home ministry. Bhalla will take over as Union home secretary when Rajiv Gauba’s term ends. Gauba is expected to move as the cabinet secretary. Ravi Capoor, another 1986-batch Assam and Meghalaya-cadre IAS officer, was appointed secretary, ministry of textiles.

A retired senior bureaucrat, who did not wish to be named, said, “The finance secretary being sent to the power ministry is abnormal and appears to be a punishment”. A senior government official, however, said all secretaries to the government were “important” and it was a “matter of perception that a ministry is more important than others. The power ministry is a crucial ministry considering the prime minister’s focus on electrifying the entire country by 2022”.

Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985-batch Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, was moved from the ministry of investment and public asset management and appointed secretary of the department of economic affairs. Anil Kumar Khachi, a 1986 Himachal Pradesh-cadre IAS officer, was appointed secretary to department of investment and public asset management.

Anshu Prakash, the former chief secretary of Delhi who had a spat with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been appointed the next telecom secretary. Among other things, Prakash will manage the introduction of 5G technology in the country.

In addition, the Union cabinet promoted 11 other IAS officers as special secretaries to the government of India. These included Subash Chandra, Anil Kumar Jain, Sanjeev Nandan Sahai and Ravi Mittal in the ministries of defence, environment, forest and climate change, power and finance, respectively.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 00:09 IST