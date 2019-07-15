In Bihar civil service exam, a question on governor’s role stokes controversy

A question in General Knowledge section of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Examination (Mains) held on Sunday had aspirants stumped.

The question asked the students to “Critically examine the role of the Governor in state politics of India, especially in the context of Bihar. Is he just a puppet?”, according to ANI.

The exam is conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission, a body created by the Constitution of India to select applicants for civil service jobs in the state.

Controversies related to exams are not new to Bihar. Who can forget the 2015 photo that made it to international press too showing people scaling the walls of an exam centre, perching precariously on ledges and awnings to pass on cheat chits to examinees.

In 2017, students of the Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU) could not write their last paper as the authorities forgot to print the question papers

In another exam faux pas, 2 years ago, a Class Eight exam paper for government schools asked students to name what people from five countries are called. The “countries” listed were China, Nepal, England, India and - Kashmir.

Another controversy that hit the Bihar education system was the ‘toppers’ scam’ that was unwrapped when 2016 Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) topper Ruby Rai could not answer elementary questions when interviewed by TV channels and told them that political science pertained to cooking.

“Hum dehaat ki ladki hain, humko nahi pata hum kaise top kar gaye (I am a village girl. I don’t know how I topped the examination),” Rai, a student of VR College in Vaishali district, was quoted by police as saying during the interrogation.

Rai was arrested after failing a re-test.

Jul 15, 2019