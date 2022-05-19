Home / India News / Special camps to be set up so Bihar panchayat leaders can apply for gun licences
Special camps to be set up so Bihar panchayat leaders can apply for gun licences

More than a dozen elected representatives of the rural bodies in Bihar have been killed over the last five months
The Patna Police petrolling vehical on raod in Patna Bihar India on Wednesday Dec 19,2018.(Photo by A P Dube/Hindustan Times)
Updated on May 19, 2022 11:39 AM IST
BySubhash Pathak

PATNA: The Bihar government on Wednesday told all district magistrates to hold special camps to receive applications for firearm licences from elected representatives of the state’s three-tier panchayati raj system.

In a letter to all district magistrates, the panchayati raj department director Ranjit Kumar Singh said officials at the special camps should accept applications for gun licenses from the elected panchayat representatives and decide the requests on the basis of existing eligibility norms.

The panchayati raj department’s letter comes after state home department accepted demands from elected representatives to fast-track processing of pending requests from those concerned about their security .

More than a dozen elected representatives of the rural bodies have been murdered in the last five months, since their election in December 2021. Five mukhias and one ward member were among those killed allegedly owing to political rivalry.

There are around 2.53 lakh elected functionaries of the rural bodies set up in Bihar.

An official of the department said that those charged with serious offences do not qualify for gun licenses, at the special camps or otherwise.

“The DMs have been asked to exercise their discretion before issuing licenses to members of the panchayati raj institutions,” said the officer.

    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

